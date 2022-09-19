Queen of Clean: Removing suntan lotion from fabric

Courtesy: Queen of Clean
Courtesy: Queen of Clean(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s how to remove suntan lotion from your fabrics.

How to:

1. Many sunblocks contain an ingredient called avobenzone. Avobenzone has a chemical reaction with iron particles that are found in water this is especially pronounced if you have hard water. This produces what are essentially, rust stains. They are orange-ish yellow-ish stains. Check the label on your container to see if Avobenzone is in the product you have.

2. Treat those stains as you would rust and never use chlorine bleach or all-fabric bleach on them. It will set the stain.

3. Treat the stain by saturating with lemon juice and sprinkling with salt. Let sit several hours and then launder as usual.

4. Be sure the stain is gone before putting in the dryer. Repeat if needed.

5. There are also general-purpose rust removers, like Whink Rust Stain Remover, that can be used for removing rust stains from hard surfaces like porcelain as well as from fabrics. This will work on Suntan Lotion Stains that contain Avobenzone.

6. How to Remove Suntan Lotion Stains That Don’t Contain Avobenzone

7. First, make sure your clothing is dry.

8. Sprinkle the stain with baking soda to absorb any excess oil. Let sit for about 30 minutes.

9. Brush off any excess powder and rub the stain with dishwashing liquid. Wait five minutes.

10. Mix one teaspoon of laundry detergent into a bowl of hot water and let the garment soak for an hour.

Warnings & Cautions: It is very important that you treat the stain appropriately in the beginning, so you don’t set it in. Read the ingredient label on the container before you start.

For more information, go to: QueenOfClean.com

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missouri couple charged after toddler shoots himself in head
Deputies call in K-9s at Kearny and Kansas
Greene County Sheriff’s Deputies call in K-9s two nights in a row: suspects still at large
Police investigate a shooting Sunday afternoon in Springfield
FILE - American rapper Post Malone performs during the Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de...
Post Malone is ‘sorry’ for on-stage accident in St. Louis
Michael Ray Durison escapes from police custody in Newton County, Mo
Police search for an inmate after escaping from Neosho, Missouri hospital

Latest News

Dallas County prosecutors seeking death penalty in case against James Phelps
Highs will be a bit warmer than Sunday, with lower to middle 90s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Well above average temperatures!
Florida man pleads guilty in money laundering conspiracy targeting Fort Leonard Wood
MGN Online
The Missouri State Highway Patrol changes cause of a deadly crash near Camdenton, Mo.