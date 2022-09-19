Queen of Clean: Removing suntan lotion from fabric

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s how to remove suntan lotion from your fabrics.

How to:

1. Many sunblocks contain an ingredient called avobenzone. Avobenzone has a chemical reaction with iron particles that are found in water this is especially pronounced if you have hard water. This produces what are essentially, rust stains. They are orange-ish yellow-ish stains. Check the label on your container to see if Avobenzone is in the product you have.

2. Treat those stains as you would rust and never use chlorine bleach or all-fabric bleach on them. It will set the stain.

3. Treat the stain by saturating with lemon juice and sprinkling with salt. Let sit several hours and then launder as usual.

4. Be sure the stain is gone before putting in the dryer. Repeat if needed.

5. There are also general-purpose rust removers, like Whink Rust Stain Remover, that can be used for removing rust stains from hard surfaces like porcelain as well as from fabrics. This will work on Suntan Lotion Stains that contain Avobenzone.

6. How to Remove Suntan Lotion Stains That Don’t Contain Avobenzone

7. First, make sure your clothing is dry.

8. Sprinkle the stain with baking soda to absorb any excess oil. Let sit for about 30 minutes.

9. Brush off any excess powder and rub the stain with dishwashing liquid. Wait five minutes.

10. Mix one teaspoon of laundry detergent into a bowl of hot water and let the garment soak for an hour.

Warnings & Cautions: It is very important that you treat the stain appropriately in the beginning, so you don’t set it in. Read the ingredient label on the container before you start.

