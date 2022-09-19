Springfield City Council deciding money for new animal shelter

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The city of Springfield animal shelter is seeking money for a new building. Monday night city council will decide if they will allocate nearly $1.5 million to construct a new facility.

The original animal shelter was constructed in the 1930s, with additions in the 1940s, 1970s, and early 2000s.

“We have had an animal shelter here in Springfield Greene County for decades, and the condition of the building has deteriorated over time,” said Springfield Greene County Health Department Director Katie Towns. “It has been updated and repaired many times, but it’s time for a new shelter to provide, you know, good solid conditions for the animals.”

Workers have to deal with various challenges due to the location and size of the building. One of the challenges is overcrowding. If the city council approves this ordinance, the new facility will offer more space, and all the animals will be kept in one building.

“Our team has a really good process in place to make sure that when we’re in taking animals, that we are checking them, that we are vaccinating them, that we’re controlling disease as best we can,” said Towns. “But just like when people are gathered, and in close quarters, if there are certain bacteria or viruses that are present that are going to make animals sick, just like within humans, those diseases can spread very quickly.”

While caring for the animals is a top priority, that’s not the only challenge these caregivers face.

“The current structure is in a floodplain,” said Towns. “So we have challenges whenever we have weather that moves in. We’re always very concerned that we are going to be able to reach the dogs and be able to provide for food and water while we’re in a weather situation.”

No plans have been rendered yet, but the new shelter will be built on Division Street. For more information on the animal shelter, CLICK HERE.

