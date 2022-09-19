Taney County, Mo. Health Department hosting free car seat check event Tuesday morning

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Car crashes are a leading cause of death for children through 13 years old. Many deaths and injuries can be prevented by the proper use of car seats and boosters.

During Child Passenger Safety Week this year, the Taney County Health Department will be hosting a free car seat check event Tuesday that could save your child’s life.

According to the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration, 46 percent of child passenger seats are improperly installed.

”Some of the mistakes parents might make is getting the wrong size car seat,” said Taney County community health educator Kara Miller. “They’re not making sure the child is properly fitted in the car seat.”

Miller says parents might also not be checking to see if their kids’ seat belt straps are too high or too low.

”Making the seat belt go properly through the base of it that’s a big one,” said Branson Lt. E.J. Jones. “We also recommend seat belts are in the middle of the second row or third row.”

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends you keep your child rear-facing as long as possible. Some of them are up to two years of age. It all depends on the car seat itself and the height and weight of your child. When you get a car seat, make sure it’s within the expiration date. Most car seats are good for about ten years from the date of manufacture.

” They may sit on a store shelf for awhile and get closer to that expiration date and get sold,” said Miller. “Maybe the people that use it longer than they were supposed to.“

”You have to realize they are made out of composites and materials that can degrade over time,” said Jones. “Especially if they’re left in the back seat of a car through hot, cold, summer, and winter.”

Miller says the free car seat check event will be held Tuesday from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. at the Branson location at 320 Rinehart Road. Appointments are preferred. To set up an appointment, call 417-334-4544 Ext. 225.

