Chadwick Flyer Trail construction makes progress in Ozark

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - A new trail is making progress connecting Springfield and Ozark. Crews are working on the Chadwick Flyer Trail and creating a safer route for commuters.

Crews are working on phase one of the trail project. The trail will be 7.5 miles and connect to the Ozark Greenways Trails. The city of Ozark, Ozark Greenway Trails, and Springfield City officials are all working to make this project possible.

“It was identified on a map and some early planning efforts, and it just popped out to us as an opportunity to make a regional connection into Springfield,” said Ozark Public Works Director Jeremy Parsons.

The Chadwick Flyer trail gets its name from a train that would travel through the Ozarks. It was initially established to transport timber and railroad ties produced in Christian County for railroad expansion to the west. The Chadwick Flyer made daily trips on the corridor, carrying cargo and passengers between Springfield and Chadwick, Missouri. The name “Flyer” was used jokingly, as the train’s top speed was 10 miles per hour. The majority of the Chadwick railway was abandoned after the great depression.

The pathway is 10 feet wide and will have plenty of space for cyclists and walkers to enjoy. This project phase connects different parts of the Ozark community, making it safer for pedestrian travel.

“This actually connects over to the junior high school and then connects along Jackson Street with two different underpasses,” said Parsons. “I like to think of Jackson as probably the most pedestrian-friendly corridor you will see, so it really opens it up to bicyclists and walkers and just people that want to have recreation or travel.”

Funding has also been secured for the future segments making 12 paved miles.

“We’ve got all these sections that we’re now connecting together,” said Parsons. “It’s so fun to see how the community has just jumped on board and said let’s get this thing done. At the time, this was probably a long-range plan but to see it in a mode in construction and see it start happening out here is just amazing to witness.”

Crews say that this phase of the project should be complete by the end of October, but the entirety of the project could take years. For more information, CLICK HERE.

