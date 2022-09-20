Family members of veteran, assault victim in northern Arkansas speak out

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - A Mountain Home man appeared before a judge this week, accused of assaulting a female veteran in late August.

Caleb Woodell, 31, faces a second-degree domestic battery charge.

Mountain Home Police Department officers say the victim had stated she and Woodell had gotten into a verbal argument, and he began beating and kicking her. She ended up in intensive care.

Woodell was released from jail the same day after posting a $10,000 bond. Family members of the victim feel Woodell deserves harsher charges, and minimum holding periods should be required for assault offenders.

“It has been portrayed as being an adequate charge based on the information they had at the time,” said Timothy Kosharek, the victim’s father.

The victim’s stepmother was the first to arrive at the hospital following the alleged attack.

“I thought that was someone else in the bed.,’” said April Hutchens. “They said, ‘yeah, right there.’ I didn’t go in. I had to go out because I didn’t recognize the person lying in the bed. With the damage that was done to her, it’s hard to fathom that one person did all that.”

Hutchens says she is speaking out because she feels a change in Arkansas law is needed.

“I don’t want there to be another (case like this),” she said. “The only way to do that is to change the laws. The police and district attorneys can only do so much by what our laws are giving them. They need tools like bail reform, placing holds on people, more resources for victims of violent crimes.”

The Mountain Home Police Department says the investigation into the case is ongoing. When asked about the circumstances of the charge currently against Woodell, the prosecuting attorney’s office provided the following statement:

“This matter continues to be investigated by officers of the Mountain Home Police Department. This investigation is designed to determine if there any additional charges are appropriate based upon evidence that has been obtained since the original criminal case. If there is a determination made, this information will be provided to the office of the prosecuting attorney. The prosecuting attorney then will make the decision of appropriate charges under Arkansas law.”

At this time, Woodell is free on bond. He pleaded not guilty during his arraignment on Monday. No further court date has been filed at this time.

