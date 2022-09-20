Fire damages house in east Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A family escaped a house fire in east Springfield on Monday.

Firefighters responded to the fire around 6 p.m. across the street from the Blackman Road fire station.

Investigators say they do not know what caused the fire. Large plumes of smoke could be seen along Battlefield Road.

Firefighters say four children and two adults escaped the fire.

