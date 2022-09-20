Fire damages house in east Springfield

By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A family escaped a house fire in east Springfield on Monday.

Firefighters responded to the fire around 6 p.m. across the street from the Blackman Road fire station.

Investigators say they do not know what caused the fire. Large plumes of smoke could be seen along Battlefield Road.

Firefighters say four children and two adults escaped the fire.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missouri couple charged after toddler shoots himself in head
Deputies call in K-9s at Kearny and Kansas
Greene County Sheriff’s Deputies call in K-9s two nights in a row: suspects still at large
Police investigate a shooting Sunday afternoon in Springfield
Timothy Lemnel Steeley, 62, faces child abuse and sodomy charges.
Monett School District teacher faces sex crimes charges
FILE - American rapper Post Malone performs during the Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Post Malone is ‘sorry’ for on-stage accident in St. Louis

Latest News

Fire damages house in east Springfield
Missouri State Senate/Jefferson City, Mo.
Missouri Senate committee negotiates income tax cut
Missouri U.S. Senate Poll: See latest polling numbers
The city of Springfield Mayor Ken McClure presented William “Bill” Darr with the key to the city.
City of Springfield gives ‘key to the city’ to William Darr