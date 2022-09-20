Judge sentences ex-convict to prison for the death of Webster County business owner

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - A judge sentenced a Laclede County, Mo. man to 30 years in prison for the death of a business owner in November 2020.

Shane Patrick Norman, Eldridge, Mo., pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Nathan Andrew Young, 33, of Webster County.

Norman worked for Young at his welding business. Deputies found Young’s body in a creek bed just off Kinfolk Road. Investigators say Young’s head, hands, and feet had been removed. They believe Norman tried to burn the body. The coroner confirmed Young died from a gunshot wound to the head.

The crime lab processed the DNA from a saw found in Young’s truck that Norman had driven.

Norman had been on probation for another crime.

