Judge sentences ex-convict to prison for the death of Webster County business owner

Shane Patrick Norman, 30, of Eldridge
Shane Patrick Norman, 30, of Eldridge(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - A judge sentenced a Laclede County, Mo. man to 30 years in prison for the death of a business owner in November 2020.

Shane Patrick Norman, Eldridge, Mo., pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Nathan Andrew Young, 33, of Webster County.

Norman worked for Young at his welding business. Deputies found Young’s body in a creek bed just off Kinfolk Road. Investigators say Young’s head, hands, and feet had been removed. They believe Norman tried to burn the body. The coroner confirmed Young died from a gunshot wound to the head.

The crime lab processed the DNA from a saw found in Young’s truck that Norman had driven.

Norman had been on probation for another crime.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Lemnel Steeley, 62, faces child abuse and sodomy charges.
Monett School District teacher faces sex crimes charges
Springfield home at center of heated debate boarded up
Springfield home at center of heated debate boarded up
MGN Online
The Missouri State Highway Patrol changes cause of a deadly crash near Camdenton, Mo.
POLL RESULTS: How Missourians feel about the legalization of marijuana
Michael Ray Durison escapes from police custody in Newton County, Mo
Police search for an inmate after escaping from Neosho, Missouri hospital

Latest News

The Maries County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly house explosion on Tuesday morning.
Maries County, Mo. man dies in house explosion
Carlos Munoz reaches out to hug Larkin Stallings of Vineyard Haven, Mass., as the immigrants...
EXPLAINER: Bused, flown migrants can live in US -- for now
Truck crash, fire closes I-44 in Springfield Tuesday morning
FILE - Two American Airlines Boeing 737s are shown at the gate, Thursday, July 7, 2022, at the...
Hackers accessed data on some American Airlines customers