Judge sentences ex-convict to prison for the death of Webster County business owner
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - A judge sentenced a Laclede County, Mo. man to 30 years in prison for the death of a business owner in November 2020.
Shane Patrick Norman, Eldridge, Mo., pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Nathan Andrew Young, 33, of Webster County.
Norman worked for Young at his welding business. Deputies found Young’s body in a creek bed just off Kinfolk Road. Investigators say Young’s head, hands, and feet had been removed. They believe Norman tried to burn the body. The coroner confirmed Young died from a gunshot wound to the head.
The crime lab processed the DNA from a saw found in Young’s truck that Norman had driven.
Norman had been on probation for another crime.
