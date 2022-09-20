Man drowns after falling down steep embankment in Bobcat excavator, landing in river

FILE PHOTO - Crews began searching the riverbank, where they located the man’s body about 200...
FILE PHOTO - Crews began searching the riverbank, where they located the man’s body about 200 yards down from the Bobcat.(SabrinaPintus/Getty Images Signature via Canva)
By Lesya Feinstein, Shannon Litton, Kimberly Donahue and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESAPEAKE, W.Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) – A man in West Virginia died after he fell down a steep embankment in a Bobcat excavator and landed in a river, where he is believed to have drowned.

According to Chesapeake police, a 79-year-old man was using the excavator Sunday evening when it fell approximately 75 feet into about 30 feet of water in the Kanawha River.

The 911 caller said the man was using an excavator around his property and believed he had fallen into the river.

When first responders arrived, they were able to find the Bobcat, but the man was no longer inside.

Crews began searching the riverbank, where they located the man’s body about 200 yards down, entangled in brush and branches.

Police said preliminary investigation points to drowning as the cause of death, but an official determination will be made upon the medical examiner’s report.

Police said while the death is under investigation, it appears to be a tragic accident.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Lemnel Steeley, 62, faces child abuse and sodomy charges.
Monett School District teacher faces sex crimes charges
Springfield home at center of heated debate boarded up
Springfield home at center of heated debate boarded up
MGN Online
The Missouri State Highway Patrol changes cause of a deadly crash near Camdenton, Mo.
POLL RESULTS: How Missourians feel about the legalization of marijuana
Michael Ray Durison escapes from police custody in Newton County, Mo
Police search for an inmate after escaping from Neosho, Missouri hospital

Latest News

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres addresses the 77th session of the General...
Fuel firms should pay for climate harm, UN leaders told
President Joe Biden talked about the DISCLOSE Act - or Democracy Is Strengthened by Casting...
Biden discusses campaign finance reform measure
Shane Patrick Norman, 30, of Eldridge
Judge sentences ex-convict to prison for the death of Webster County business owner
First responders were dispatched to a school bus crash in North Charleston, South Carolina...
Official: School bus hits student, crashes into building