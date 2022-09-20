Maries County, Mo. man dies in house explosion

The Maries County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly house explosion on Tuesday morning.
By Marina Silva
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
VIENNA, Mo. (KY3) - The Maries County Sheriff’s Office investigates a deadly house explosion on Tuesday morning.

Wayne Boeckman died in the propane explosion.

Emergency personnel responded to the explosion around 3 a.m. off Highway V near Vienna. The state fire marshal will investigate what caused the explosion. Investigators have asked drivers to avoid the area.

KY3′s Marina Silva is on the scene. Watch for more updates.

