Maries County, Mo. man dies in house explosion

VIENNA, Mo. (KY3) - The Maries County Sheriff’s Office investigates a deadly house explosion on Tuesday morning.

Wayne Boeckman died in the propane explosion.

Emergency personnel responded to the explosion around 3 a.m. off Highway V near Vienna. The state fire marshal will investigate what caused the explosion. Investigators have asked drivers to avoid the area.

