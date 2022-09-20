Mark Twain National Forest looking for people suspected of stealing historical item from lookout tower

The Mark Twain National Forest is trying to identify the people in these photos. They say they're suspected of stealing an Osborne Fire Finder from the Marcoot Fire Finder.(Mark Twain National Forest)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - The Mark Twain National Forest is asking for your help identifying people suspected of stealing equipment from a lookout tower.

According to the forest’s Facebook post, the individuals are suspected of removing the Osborne Fire Finder from the Marcoot Lookout Tower near Bunker, Mo. in 2021.

They said fire finders help lookouts in pinpointing the exact location of smoke cross referenced with a map. They called it a historical item and said its difficult to replace.

The U.S. Forest Service shared photos and videos of the individuals and the vehicle they drove.

Anyone with information that can help catch them is asked to call the Mark Twain National Forest’s Patrol Captain Casey Hutsell at 573-341-7463.

