POLL RESULTS: How Missourians feel about the legalization of marijuana

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The majority of Missouri voters approve of making marijuana legal.

A SurveyUSA poll released Monday shows 62% of voters approve Amendment 3, which legalizes the personal use of marijuana. 22% of voters surveyed oppose legalizing marijuana and 16% responded that they are not yet certain how they would vote.

The poll found the measure passes by double digits among all the demographic groups.

About the SurveyUSA poll

SurveyUSA interviewed 1,000 Missouri adults online between Sept. 14 and Sept. 18, 2022. Of those , 830 respondents were identified as registered voters. Of the registered voters, 670 were determined to be likely to vote in the November 8 general election and were polled.

The sample was provided by Lucid Holdings LLC. of New Orleans. The pool was weighted to US Census targets for gender, age, race, education, and home ownership.

The polling was conducted exclusively for GRAY Television’s Missouri stations (KMOV-TV in St. Louis, KCTV-TV in Kansas City, KYTV-TV in Springfield, KFVS-TV in Cape Girardeau, WGEM-TV in Quincy, IL; and KYOU-TV in Ottumwa, IA), and for KRCG-TV in Jefferson City and KOAM-TV in Pittsburg, KS.

