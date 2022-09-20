Prosecutor charges man on the run for deadly shooting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County prosecutor charged a man wanted for the shooting death of another man in Springfield.

Robert Parmley, Jr., faces charges of second-degree murder and armed criminal action for the death of Charles Tart.

Police say Parmley shot Tart in a parked van behind an alley in the 1900 block of North Lyon. Investigators say Parmley and Tart argued after Tart’s dog got loose. Investigators say Tart was shot while attempting to leave with his dog.

Police consider Parmley armed and dangerous. You’re asked to call 911 if you know his whereabouts.

