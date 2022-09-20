RSV SPREADING: Signs to look out for as we head into fall
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Respiratory syncytial virus or RSV cases are already popping up in Springfield.
The symptom can be similar to allergies or other respiratory illnesses.
Fall allergies can cause symptoms that are very similar to symptoms of RSV:
- Sneezing
- Wheezing
- Coughing
- Itchy, watery eyes
But there are some critical differences, including:
- Allergies won’t cause a fever
- Itchy throat isn’t common in RSV
- Medicine for allergies won’t help symptoms of RSV
RSV usually lasts 5-8 days, but those who are immune compromised can be contagious for up to four weeks. If you or your child develop a cough, you should check with your doctor to rule it out.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.