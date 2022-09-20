RSV SPREADING: Signs to look out for as we head into fall

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Respiratory syncytial virus or RSV cases are already popping up in Springfield.

The symptom can be similar to allergies or other respiratory illnesses.

Fall allergies can cause symptoms that are very similar to symptoms of RSV:

Sneezing

Wheezing

Coughing

Itchy, watery eyes

But there are some critical differences, including:

Allergies won’t cause a fever

Itchy throat isn’t common in RSV

Medicine for allergies won’t help symptoms of RSV

RSV usually lasts 5-8 days, but those who are immune compromised can be contagious for up to four weeks. If you or your child develop a cough, you should check with your doctor to rule it out.

