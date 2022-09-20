Space Force releases official song

The U.S. Space Force's official song was unveiled at a conference in Maryland Tuesday. (DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Every other branch of the U.S. military has its own official song, and now the newest branch has one too.

The U.S. Space Force was created in 2019, and the force’s official song was unveiled at a conference Tuesday in Maryland.

The song, titled “Semper Supra,” was written and composed by a former member of the U.S. Air Force and a former member of the U.S. Coast Guard.

Here are the lyrics:

“We’re the mighty watchful eye,

Guardians beyond the blue,

The invisible front line,

Warfighters brave and true.

Boldly reaching into space,

There’s no limit to our sky.

Standing guard both night and day,

We’re the Space Force from on high.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield home at center of heated debate boarded up
Springfield home at center of heated debate boarded up
Timothy Lemnel Steeley, 62, faces child abuse and sodomy charges.
Monett School District teacher faces sex crimes charges
POLL RESULTS: How Missourians feel about the legalization of marijuana
MGN Online
The Missouri State Highway Patrol changes cause of a deadly crash near Camdenton, Mo.
Truck fire on I-44 near West Bypass
MoDOT reopens eastbound I-44 near West Bypass in Springfield following truck crash, fire

Latest News

Walmart and CVS Pharmacy have settled with the state of West Virginia for a combined total of...
W.Va. announces $147M opioid settlement with CVS, Walmart
FILE - Similac Alimentum Hypoallergenic Infant Formula, imported from Puerto Rico, is for sale...
FDA concedes delays in response to baby formula shortage
RSV spreading in the Ozarks
The symptom can be similar to allergies or other respiratory illnesses.
RSV SPREADING: Signs to look out for as we head into fall
Maries County, Mo. man dies in house explosion