STD numbers alarmingly high in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County is one of the top counties in Missouri currently for sexually transmitted diseases.

Greene County is exceeding other major metropolitan areas in cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis.

For June 2022, Greene County had 146 reported cases of chlamydia, 72 of gonorrhea, and 111 syphilis, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

“It’s a lot like the Opioid crisis in our community because people don’t want to talk about it,” said Lynne Meyerkord, AIDS Project of the Ozarks. “During COVID, 2020 specifically, folks didn’t come out to get tested, and our testing dropped 57%.”

“Our STD clinic was shut down for several years due to the pandemic, and we now are seeing higher numbers,” said Kendra Findley, Springfield-Greene County Health Department.

Greene County is seeing increases in gonorrhea, chlamydia, and one more dreadful disease, syphilis.

”It seems like one of those illnesses that are antiquated or old people don’t get it anymore, but it is still an issue,” said Findley. “We have seen a 200% increase in Greene County in syphilis and a 27% jump nationally, according to the CDC.”

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department says if you are pregnant, you need to get tested to ensure you do not pass it on to your baby. Experts say no matter your status, sexuality, or gender if you’re symptomatic or not, you need to get tested if you’re sexually active.

”We also have folks who think they’re in a monogamous relationship, and they’re not,” said Meyerkord. “I think anyone who’s sexually active. It doesn’t hurt to get tested a couple of times a year.”

For dates and times of free STD testing near you, click HERE. The Aids Protection of the Ozarks delivers HIV home testing kits and condoms for free right to your doorstep. To sign up, click HERE.

