Truck fire closes eastbound lanes of I-44 near West Bypass in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -A truck fire has closed the eastbound lanes of I-44 just before West Bypass Tuesday morning.

The truck overturned and caught on fire.

Police are detouring traffic onto Chestnut Expressway. You will want to take a different route if this is your normal morning commute.

The westbound lanes of I-44 remain open.

