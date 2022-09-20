Truck fire closes eastbound lanes of I-44 near West Bypass in Springfield

Courtesy: Ozarks Traffic Cameras
Courtesy: Ozarks Traffic Cameras(KYTV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 5:38 AM CDT
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -A truck fire has closed the eastbound lanes of I-44 just before West Bypass Tuesday morning.

The truck overturned and caught on fire.

Police are detouring traffic onto Chestnut Expressway. You will want to take a different route if this is your normal morning commute.

The westbound lanes of I-44 remain open.

