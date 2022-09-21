City of Hartville, Mo. receiving monument as ‘population center of the country’

Courtesy: NOAA
Courtesy: NOAA(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HARTVILLE, Mo. (AP) — The U.S. Census Bureau will honor Hartville, Mo., as the nation’s new center of population.

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association will honor the Wright County city with a permanent monument.

The nation’s population center is calculated every 10 years after the once-a-decade census shows where people are living. The heart of America has been located in Missouri since 1980. Previously located in Plato, Missouri, in the neighboring county, it moved only 11.8 miles southwest from 2010 to 2020. It is the smallest distance shift in 100 years and the second-smallest in U.S. history.

To calculate the center of the U.S., the Census Bureau figures out which spot would be “the balance point” if the 50 states were located on an imaginary, flat surface with weights of identical size — each representing the location of one person — placed on it.

