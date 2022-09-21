CRIME STOPPERS: Detectives search for woman facing weapons charges in Greene County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Randi Joann Gross, 33 (Springfield Police Department)

Springfield detectives are looking for Greene County fugitive, Randi Joann Gross. She faces several charges, including stealing a firearm, drug possession and unlawful use of a firearm. Detectives also say Gross has additional warrants from other jurisdictions.

The 33-year-old has facial piercings around her mouth and lots of tattoos, including the words “Doll Face,” on her fingers. Springfield police describe Gross as approximately 5′8″ tall, 120 pounds, with black hair and blue eyes.

Investigators say she has connections in the Joplin area. If you’ve seen this woman or have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). There’s a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to her arrest.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.