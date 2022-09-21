CRIME STOPPERS: Detectives search for woman facing weapons charges in Greene County

Springfield police say Randi Joann Gross has connections in the Joplin area.
By Maria Neider
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Randi Joann Gross, 33
Randi Joann Gross, 33(Springfield Police Department)

Springfield detectives are looking for Greene County fugitive, Randi Joann Gross. She faces several charges, including stealing a firearm, drug possession and unlawful use of a firearm. Detectives also say Gross has additional warrants from other jurisdictions.

The 33-year-old has facial piercings around her mouth and lots of tattoos, including the words “Doll Face,” on her fingers. Springfield police describe Gross as approximately 5′8″ tall, 120 pounds, with black hair and blue eyes.

Investigators say she has connections in the Joplin area. If you’ve seen this woman or have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). There’s a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to her arrest.

Greater Springfield Area Crime Stoppers
CLICK HERE: Give a Crime Stoppers Tip
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Facebook
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Twitter
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Instagram

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield home at center of heated debate boarded up
Springfield home at center of heated debate boarded up
POLL RESULTS: How Missourians feel about the legalization of marijuana
Timothy Lemnel Steeley, 62, faces child abuse and sodomy charges.
Monett School District teacher faces sex crimes charges
MGN Online
The Missouri State Highway Patrol changes cause of a deadly crash near Camdenton, Mo.
Truck fire on I-44 near West Bypass
MoDOT reopens eastbound I-44 near West Bypass in Springfield following truck crash, fire

Latest News

Missouri seeing rising trend in fatal motor vehicle accidents
Missouri seeing rising trend in fatal motor vehicle accidents
The Ozark Fire Protection District added a new truck to its fleet.
WATCH: Ozark Fire Protection District hosts “wet-down” ceremony to celebrate new deck
Ozark Fire Department hosts "wet-down" ceremony to celebrate new deck
The new school is replacing the 100 year-old current Jarrett Middle School and is expected to...
Old and New: Century celebration of Jarrett Middle School will end with move to new facility in early 2023