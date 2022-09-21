CRIME STOPPERS UPDATE: Accused car thief is now in the Greene County Jail

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -A fugitive wanted by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office is now in custody.

The sheriff’s office Fugitive Apprehension Unit and U.S. Marshals found Channing Shockley, 28, at a house in the 1500 Block of North Summit Avenue on Tuesday.

Shockley faces several charges including vehicle hijacking, four counts of car theft, property damage, and resisting arrest.

We featured Shockley as a Crime Stoppers fugitive just two weeks ago.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.