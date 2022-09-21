Dog rescued after stranded on island for weeks, officials say

A dog was rescued after being stranded on an island in Clare County for weeks.
A dog was rescued after being stranded on an island in Clare County for weeks.(Clare County Animal Control)
By Stephen Borowy and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARE COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM/Gray News) - Animal control officers in Michigan say they were able to rescue a dog after it was stranded on an island for weeks.

WNEM reports Zaria, a 2-year-old Great Dane, was able to be rescued on Wednesday after she ran away from her owners in August and ended up on an island in the middle of Cranberry Lake.

Clare County Animal Control officers said they initially wanted to do a volunteer search on the island, but it was called off as the team made progress with a food trap.

Rescuers reportedly left out food and water to help her gain weight and her trust, which ultimately led to her being rescued.

Officials said Zaria was surrendered to Clare County Animal Control after the island rescue.

Clare County Animal Control said its team worked with Moore’s Lost K-9 Search and Recovery.

Copyright 2022 WNEM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield home at center of heated debate boarded up
Springfield home at center of heated debate boarded up
POLL RESULTS: How Missourians feel about the legalization of marijuana
Truck fire on I-44 near West Bypass
MoDOT reopens eastbound I-44 near West Bypass in Springfield following truck crash, fire
In a viral video uploaded to TikTok, McGraw lost his balance and fell off the edge of the stage...
Tim McGraw falls off stage during Arizona festival
The Belk store in Columbia, S.C., is where a woman was found dead inside a bathroom.
Worker found dead in department store bathroom was there 4 days, police say

Latest News

Ginni Thomas
Virginia Thomas, wife of Supreme Court justice, agrees to interview with Jan. 6 panel
FILE - President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen in Palm Beach, Fla., April 18, 2018.
Trump docs probe: Court lifts hold on Mar-a-Lago records
Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a partial mobilization in Russia as the fighting...
Putin orders partial military call-up, sparking protests
FILE PHOTO - Home Depot workers in Philadelphia have filed a petition with the federal labor...
Home Depot workers petition to form 1st store-wide union