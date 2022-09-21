High school football coach charged with home invasion, assault

Lawrence McGrandy was arrested by the Tuscola County Sheriff's Office.
Lawrence McGrandy was arrested by the Tuscola County Sheriff's Office.(WNEM)
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VASSAR, Mich. (WNEM/Gray News) - A Michigan high school assistant football coach is facing felony charges after an alleged home invasion, according to authorities.

Lawrence McGrandy, assistant football coach for Vassar High School, was arrested by the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 27, WNEM reported.

The 43-year-old Vassar man has been charged with first-degree home invasion, malicious destruction of property more than $1,000, and aggravated domestic assault.

The sheriff’s office has not yet released more information about the charges.

McGrandy was placed on administrative leave by Vassar Public Schools on Sept. 21 pending the result of the investigation, the district said in a Facebook post.

Copyright 2022 WNEM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield home at center of heated debate boarded up
Springfield home at center of heated debate boarded up
POLL RESULTS: How Missourians feel about the legalization of marijuana
Truck fire on I-44 near West Bypass
MoDOT reopens eastbound I-44 near West Bypass in Springfield following truck crash, fire
In a viral video uploaded to TikTok, McGraw lost his balance and fell off the edge of the stage...
Tim McGraw falls off stage during Arizona festival
The Belk store in Columbia, S.C., is where a woman was found dead inside a bathroom.
Worker found dead in department store bathroom was there 4 days, police say

Latest News

Ginni Thomas
Virginia Thomas, wife of Supreme Court justice, agrees to interview with Jan. 6 panel
FILE - President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen in Palm Beach, Fla., April 18, 2018.
Trump docs probe: Court lifts hold on Mar-a-Lago records
A dog was rescued after being stranded on an island in Clare County for weeks.
Dog rescued after stranded on island for weeks, officials say
Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a partial mobilization in Russia as the fighting...
Putin orders partial military call-up, sparking protests
FILE PHOTO - Home Depot workers in Philadelphia have filed a petition with the federal labor...
Home Depot workers petition to form 1st store-wide union