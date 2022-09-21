Homeowners raise concerns over traffic around a Nixa school

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Homeowners living near John Thomas School of Discovery in Nixa say they are trapped in their homes daily because of traffic.

“I feel very trapped, and some of my neighbors say they feel like they’re in prison,” said Sheila Tollen, who lives near John Thomas.

The school understands the traffic concerns.

“We are aware that some of our schools do have traffic congestion, in particular during arrival and dismissal,” said Dr. Kevin Kopp, Nixa Assistant Superintendent. ”One of the things that we can do as a community is to work together.”

Tollen says she and other neighbors have to work their days around school drop-off and pick-up, causing issues with workers getting to her home for projects.

”Some of them have actually come to my house and had to leave in order to come back after the traffic,” said Tollen. “It is now getting into my pocketbook, and it’s not just an annoyance.”

Homeowners on North Market street also raised concerns about blocked emergency vehicles, but the Nixa Fire Protection District says it is safe and plans are in place.

”We are aware of it, and we have been for many years for many schools in Nixa, and we plan around those,” said Whitney Weaver, Nixa Fire Protection District. “We really don’t feel it’s any different from any other traffic issue in the city.”

The Nixa school district is actively working on solutions

“We are encouraging our families when they are in schools, where there are neighborhoods nearby and homes close by, we would just ask that those in cars would allow for people to enter and leave their driveways,” said Kopp. “For now, parents are asked to arrive no more than 15 minutes before pick-up.”

The Nixa School District says it will have either school police or Nixa police monitoring that situation daily to provide an extra set of hands and hopefully help with traffic flow.

Regarding long-term solutions, the Nixa School District says that will require funding, and its actively looking at solutions for all of its schools.

