Man sentenced to life plus 40 years in Missouri cop’s death

On Wednesday, September 21, Bonette Meeks, 29, was sentenced to life plus 40 years in prison in...
On Wednesday, September 21, Bonette Meeks, 29, was sentenced to life plus 40 years in prison in Division 15 of St. Louis County Circuit Court.(St. Louis County Police)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man was sentenced Wednesday to life plus another 40 years in prison in the 2019 shooting death of a suburban St. Louis police officer.

Bonette Meeks, 29, was convicted in June of second-degree murder, armed criminal action, unlawful possession of a firearm, and resisting arrest in the killing of North County Police Cooperative Officer Michael Langsdorf.

Prosecutors said Meeks was trying to cash a stolen check at a market in the St. Louis County community of Wellston on June 23, 2019, when Langsdorf arrived to investigate and that he shot the officer as they struggled.

Defense attorneys sought a minimum sentence of 10 years, while prosecutors asked for two life sentences plus 17 years.

Langsdorf was a 17-year law enforcement veteran and father of two teenagers.

His parents, fiancé, and daughter all testified at the sentencing hearing.

A psychologist testified for the defense about how being incarcerated as a youth had affected Meeks. The five-time prior felon was incarcerated in North Carolina from the age of 16 until he was 24.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield home at center of heated debate boarded up
Springfield home at center of heated debate boarded up
POLL RESULTS: How Missourians feel about the legalization of marijuana
Truck fire on I-44 near West Bypass
MoDOT reopens eastbound I-44 near West Bypass in Springfield following truck crash, fire
In a viral video uploaded to TikTok, McGraw lost his balance and fell off the edge of the stage...
Tim McGraw falls off stage during Arizona festival
The Maries County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly house explosion on Tuesday morning.
Maries County, Mo. man dies in house explosion

Latest News

DUNGEONS OF DOOM DAILY DEAL
DUNGEONS OF DOOM DAILY DEAL
Missouri State Senate/Jefferson City, Mo.
Missouri Senate passes individual income tax cuts
Kansas City Royals general manager Dayton Moore watches a workout during spring training...
Royals fire longtime front-office executive Dayton Moore
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds nearly 8,100 cases in its weekly report; Arkansas adds nearly 650 new cases