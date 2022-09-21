Missouri Governor Parson announces grant money for nursing colleges in the Ozarks

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced nearly $3 million in grant funding has been approved for 11 Missouri colleges and universities to help enhance nursing education programs and develop solutions to help alleviate staffing shortages felt nationwide.

“My administration has prioritized workforce development, especially for our high demand fields such as nursing,” Governor Parson said. “It is vitally important that we continue to invest in Missouri’s health care workforce. These grant funds will assist with expanding clinical partnerships and nursing resources to better provide students with a valuable education as well as increase enrollment capacity in the future.”

These 11 competitive grants, totaling $2,997,690, were part of a special appropriation to the Missouri State Board of Nursing that was recommended and approved by Governor Parson. The approved grants include:

$298,016 to Avila University in Kansas City

$296,000 to Bolivar Technical College

$269,793 to Cox College in Springfield

$300,000 to Goldfarb School of Nursing in St. Louis

$275,900 to Jefferson College in Hillsboro

$230,044 to Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph

$300,000 to South Central Career Center in West Plains

$298,137 to St. Louis University

$300,000 to University of Missouri – Kansas City

$300,000 to University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg

$129,800 to William Jewell College in Liberty

The nursing programs that were awarded funds have proposed innovative solutions to assist in alleviating the nursing shortage by increasing nursing faculty, developing career ladder programs that start in high school, leveraging virtual simulation and distance learning, and expanding earn while you learn models where students earn a wage while obtaining clinical education.

“We are proud of our Missouri nursing programs that proposed solutions which showcase their ability to lead in change and transform nursing education,” said Lori Scheidt, Executive Director of the Missouri State Board of Nursing. “I look forward to seeing these grant funds put into action to strengthen Missouri’s nursing pipeline.”

In addition to these funds, the Missouri State Board of Nursing has awarded more than $8 million through the Nursing Education Incentive Program(NEIP). That is an investment of more than $11 million to improve infrastructure for Missouri nursing programs and promote innovation in nursing education. NEIP is an annual grant program designed to increase the physical and educational capacity of professional nursing programs throughout the state.

The Missouri State Board of Nursing’s most recent workforce analysis report in 2021 indicated nursing shortages in certain geographic areas of the state. This report is conducted annually and provides valuable information on how to target solutions driven by data.

The Missouri State Board of Nursing is a division of the Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance and worked in coordination with the Missouri Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development to select these grant recipients. More information on NEIP grants may be obtained from the Missouri State Board of Nursing’s website.

