Ozark public works crews make improvements to city square

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Ozark has been working to beautify the downtown square, and phase 2 of the revitalization is near competition.

There are new sidewalks, and the street along the square has been replaced to improve pedestrian safety and beautify the city. This project started two years ago when the public works department began replacing some of the electric and water lines. Once finished, crews started making the area more pedestrian friendly.

“The goal here with this project was basically to not only revitalize the square but also to make this more pedestrian friendly,” said Ozark Public Works Director Jeramy Parsons. “We want this to be an experience for people when they come down here. We want to promote the ambiance, the shops, the history, the culture, and we felt by just giving this a facelift and promoting pedestrian walkability was a way to really showcase the square.”

Thanks to a 3/8 cent sales tax, more than two million dollars in improvements have been made, and even more, are coming.

“We’re working to the east of the square over by the tiger paw facility for the school,” said Parsons. “We’re really just trying to finish up those areas around the square that had been neglected for a long time. This is the oldest part of our town but also the most important part of town. This is the center of Christian County, and it’s something we take a lot of pride in. And we want to continue to make these improvements throughout the downtown.”

The city has spent more than $2 million on this project.

“It’s amazing to see it come together. Construction can be a tough process,” said Parsons. “There’s never a good time to come out here and rip up the streets. You know, it can impact businesses, but we built many relationships. There was a lot of understanding and a lot of patience in the end result; the square just shines. It really is the jewel of Ozark.”

City leaders are excited about the progress that has been made. They look forward to welcoming visitors for Octoberfest on October 8th and showing off the new improvements.

