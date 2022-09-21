Paving repairs lead to backups on Sunshine Street in Springfield.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Motorists should expect lane closures at intersections along Sunshine Street 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, for minor paving repairs.

Impacted intersections include the intersections of Campbell, Kimbrough, and Jefferson avenues.

Lane closures will primarily impact westbound through lanes and several turn lanes. One lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction at all times, but drivers should expect delays and may choose to consider an alternate route.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.