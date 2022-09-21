Police: Man arrested after investigators find sex doll, thousands of child porn images and videos

Arizona authorities say Merlin Harrigan, 37, has been arrested after investigators found a...
Arizona authorities say Merlin Harrigan, 37, has been arrested after investigators found a "significant collection” of child porn while searching his home.(Casa Grande Police Department)
By KOLD Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) - An Arizona man is facing several charges after authorities reportedly found a significant collection of child porn.

KOLD reports, 37-year-old Merlin Harrigan, was indicted on Sept. 14 by a Pinal County Grand Jury on 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

On Sept. 18, authorities said Harrigan was arrested at the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office.

The Casa Grande Police Department said it previously served a search warrant at Harrigan’s home, stemming from a theft investigation.

Once investigators entered the home, they found children’s clothing, sex toys and a child sex doll, according to authorities. The police department said it also seized guns, drugs and electronic devices from the home.

During a forensic analysis of Harrigan’s devices, police said they found approximately 151,500 images and videos portraying child sexual abuse.

Harrigan is being held on a $250,000 bond, with his next court hearing currently scheduled for Sept. 23.

Copyright 2022 KOLD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield home at center of heated debate boarded up
Springfield home at center of heated debate boarded up
POLL RESULTS: How Missourians feel about the legalization of marijuana
Timothy Lemnel Steeley, 62, faces child abuse and sodomy charges.
Monett School District teacher faces sex crimes charges
MGN Online
The Missouri State Highway Patrol changes cause of a deadly crash near Camdenton, Mo.
Truck fire on I-44 near West Bypass
MoDOT reopens eastbound I-44 near West Bypass in Springfield following truck crash, fire

Latest News

Missouri seeing rising trend in fatal motor vehicle accidents
Missouri reports a rising trend in fatal motor vehicle crashes
Missouri seeing rising trend in fatal motor vehicle accidents
Missouri seeing rising trend in fatal motor vehicle accidents
Randi Joann Gross, 33
CRIME STOPPERS: Detectives search for woman facing weapons charges in Greene County
The Ozark Fire Protection District added a new truck to its fleet.
WATCH: Ozark Fire Protection District hosts “wet-down” ceremony to celebrate new deck
Ozark Fire Department hosts "wet-down" ceremony to celebrate new deck