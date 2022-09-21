Polk County Humane Society rescues nearly 2 dozen cats from neglect situation

Courtesy: Polk County Humane Society
Courtesy: Polk County Humane Society(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Polk County Humane Society rescued nearly two dozen cats from an emergency neglect situation.

It rescued them from a licensed breeder who could no longer care for the cats. The owner willingly surrendered the cats. Rescuers found many of the cats severely matted, feces and urine covered, crawling in fleas, and illness.

The Polk County Humane Society is asking for cash donations of adult Cat Kibble, Purina Kitten Chow, Fancy Feast canned kitten food, Gerber baby food in meat flavors, Frontline or other feline fleas/tick treatment, clumping and non-clumping litter. To donate, click here: https://www.polkcountyhumanesociety.org/donate

Workers hope to soon get the cats into foster homes on a path to adoption.

