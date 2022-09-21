Reid says Chiefs had ‘heads up’ on four-game suspension of LB Willie Gay

Kansas City Chiefs middle linebacker Willie Gay Jr. celebrates a Pittsburgh Steelers fumble...
Kansas City Chiefs middle linebacker Willie Gay Jr. celebrates a Pittsburgh Steelers fumble recovery during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photos/Reed Hoffmann)(Reed Hoffmann | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told reporters Wednesday the team was given a heads up prior to linebacker Willie Gay’s four-game suspension. The Chiefs linebacker was suspended four games stemming from his January arrest for a domestic issue in Overland Park, Kansas.

READ MORE: NFL suspends Willie Gay 4 games for January criminal damage arrest, per report

Gay will be eligible to return following the Chiefs’ Week 6 game against the Buffalo Bills. The third-year linebacker out of Mississippi State is allowed to return to the Chiefs practice facility after two weeks, per league policy.

“The league is very sensitive to issues off the field,” said Reid. “They are also very sensitive to mental health. Willie and I had a nice visit... and he seems to be in a good place right now.”

Linebacker Nick Bolton said he reached out to Gay to check on him following the announcement.

“Willie is my guy,” said Bolton. “I’ve been checking in on him as a person, as a father and just making sure that he’s keeping his head up.”

With Gay unavailable, the Chiefs have activated rookie linebacker Jack Cochrane from the practice squad and will give more reps to third-year linebacker Darius Harris.

“He’s coming off a good preseason,” Reid said of Harris. “He kind of knows everything. He’s a sharp kid, he’s tough and he’s got a good concept of the defense. I think he’ll do a nice job.”

Kansas City travels to Indianapolis Sunday for its third game of the season. You can watch the 2-0 Chiefs live on KCTV5 at noon.

