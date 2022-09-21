On Your Side: Free legal help for veterans

The event happens on Oct 25.(OYS)
By Ashley Reynolds
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s a phrase you don’t hear too often. Free legal help for veterans.

This is for end-of-life plans. It’s a chance for veterans and their spouses to get things in order. It happens on October 25, for a few hours.

Scotty Allen with the Missouri Veterans Commission is here to help.

“When I came to work for the commission, what I saw time and time again, families having to deal with no plans were made. They were struggling to figure out how to get things done. And I thought, let’s do something to relieve the stress here,” said Allen.

Veterans and their spouses can sit down with an attorney for one hour.

“They can get a free will, can do trusts, beneficiary deeds, powers of attorney for finances and health care and then also advance directives,” said Allen.

Spots are limited. It’s by appointment. You’ll be asked to fill out paperwork before coming to the Elks Lodge on East Bennett Street on October 25. Bring your photo ID and property deed.

The event will take place on October 25, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the Elks Lodge #409 at 2223 E. Bennett Street in Springfield. The event is by appointment only. The last day to RSVP is October 21. To RSVP, call Scotty Allen at 573-522-4224 or email him at scotty.allen@mvc.dps.mo.gov.

A Planning for the Future Guide:

If you can’t make it or it’s full when you call, organizers hope to host another event in a few months.

If you’re an attorney and want to volunteer for this program, contact Scotty Allen.

