Battlefield Police Dept. chief reacts to rare shooting

Police Chief reacts to shooting in Battlefield.
Police Chief reacts to shooting in Battlefield.(KY3)
By Liam Garrity
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATTLEFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are looking for the person who opened fire at a house in Battlefield before speeding away.

The shots fired happened Tuesday on south Honeysuckle Lane. Neighbors say they are scared for their safety.

Battlefield Police Chief Chris McPhail called it a rare incident.

“There’s not been an incident like this while I’ve been here about four and a half years, and that’s never happened,” said Chief McPhail.

Chief McPhail said at 10:15 p.m. on September 20, a driver in a Dodge Charger drove down the 5500 block of South Honeysuckle with a person inside firing multiple shots into a house.

“We believe it was a targeted incident on that house specifically. We have no reason to believe that the general public is in any danger,” said Chief McPhail.

Neighbors say there were never any issues with the house. Neighbors counted 11 to 14 shots, some hitting another house. Chief McPhail said no one was injured.

“There are about four to five people that were in the house,” said Chief McPhail.

Another neighbor says the shots were fired while playing video games and had to do a double take on what they actually heard. Chief McPhail said this shock factor is the same for many in Battlefield.

“It’s very surprising,” said Chief McPhail. “It was a kind of a shock to hear, get that phone call. I’m not accustomed to those types of things happening in Battlefield.”

Chief McPhail said anything helps in cases like these.

“If you have information, no matter how small the detail might be, please call and let us know what you have,” said Chief McPhail.

Police are still looking for the 2014 to 2016 Charger. Authorities are asking you to call 911 if you know any information.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield business owner accused of PPP fraud.
Springfield business owner accused of PPP fraud
The Belk store in Columbia, S.C., is where a woman was found dead inside a bathroom.
Worker found dead in department store bathroom was there 4 days, police say
Randi Joann Gross, 33
CRIME STOPPERS: Detectives search for woman facing weapons charges in Greene County
POLLING RESULTS: How Missourians feel about Gov. Parson, Senator Hawley, Biden-Trump rematch
Springfield woman scammed
ON YOUR SIDE: Springfield woman loses more than $5,000 in online scam

Latest News

Missouri State Parks will celebrate the grand opening of one of its newest parks Friday
Bryant Creek State Park opening Friday in southern Douglas County
Thunder Ridge Nature Arena/Ridgedale, Mo.
VIDEO: See the new Thunder Ridge Nature Arena ahead of Thunder Days
Springfield's mayor welcomes bull ahead of inaugural event at Thunder Ridge Nature Arena
Taste of the Ozarks: Roasted Red Pepper Soup
Taste of the Ozarks: Roasted Red Pepper Soup