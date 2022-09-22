Bryant Creek State Park opening Friday in southern Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri State Parks will celebrate the grand opening of one of its newest parks on Saturday.

Located in southern Douglas County, Bryant Creek State Park features many natural attributes, including large oaks, short leaf pines, and steep river hills that front the stream from which it’s named. Before cars, Bryant Creek was the main north-south travel route through the watershed. Travelers would walk, ride horses, or drive their wagons up and down Bryant Creek.

”It’s going to have a significant impact on this area,” said Missouri State Parks Ozarks region regional director Justin Adams. “If you look at the map of this area, we haven’t really had a state park located in this part of the state. We’re excited to have something down here for people to use.”

Adams says with a little more than 2,900 acres. The new park will feature almost two miles of Bryant Creek frontage. The park is still in the development phases, but does have two completed trails, an accessible scenic overlook, bathrooms, and a finished parking area for visitors.

”In phase two, we will start developing more trails,” Adams said. “We’ll have multi-use trails, which will allow mountain biking, equestrian use, and just more hiking and backpacking.”

When the park is fully developed, it will also have two-day use areas with more parking and a camping area with fire rings and picnic tables. Over time, park staff plan to lead interpretive programs for park guests.

”We have an onsite person here; they’ll be scheduling programs, be able to take people out for plant identifications, tree identifications,” said Missouri State Parks Deputy Regional Director Carl Bonnell. “They’ll be able to learn a little bit more about the geology of the area and what’s available at the park.”

Bryant Creek is a part of a purchase made in the fall of 2016 that includes Shepherd of the Hills State Park in Taney County. So far, Shepherd of the Hills has no official opening date.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony for Bryant Creek State Park will begin at 11 a.m. Friday. For additional park information and the history of Bryant Creek, CLICK HERE.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

