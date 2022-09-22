Crash injures pedestrian in Springfield
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a crash that injured a pedestrian in Springfield on Thursday morning.
Police say the incident happened around 5 a.m. at Commercial and Main Street.
Investigators say the person walked in front of a pickup truck. The person suffered life-threatening injuries.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.