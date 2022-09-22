Crash injures pedestrian in Springfield

By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a crash that injured a pedestrian in Springfield on Thursday morning.

Police say the incident happened around 5 a.m. at Commercial and Main Street.

Investigators say the person walked in front of a pickup truck. The person suffered life-threatening injuries.

