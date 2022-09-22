Deputies arrest man for carjacking incident in Camden County

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - Deputies arrested a Lake of the Ozarks man wanted for days for a carjacking incident.

Stephen G Wachholtz, 43, of Eugene, Mo., is jailed in Pulaski County. He does not face charges for the incident.

Investigators say Wachholtz asked the victim for a ride to Dixon. While en route in Camden County, deputies say the victim’s vehicle began to have mechanical issues. Investigators say Wachholtz attacked the woman and grabbed the wheel in an attempt to crash the vehicle. Investigators said when the woman tried to leave with the keys, Wachholtz bit her on the hand and left with the keys.

Deputies say the woman is okay but shaken up.

“(I) Can’t imagine the emotional toll that would take on you to have someone attack you and then push you out of a vehicle out in the middle of nowhere,” said Sgt. Scott Hines of the Camden County Sheriff’s Office. “So that in and of itself was was was pretty bad.”

The sheriff’s office wants to remind you to stay aware and know your surroundings.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.