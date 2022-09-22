EXCLUSIVE POLLING: How Missourians feel about Roe v. Wade, COVID-19 & student loan debt forgiveness

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An exclusive SurveyUSA poll conducted for KY3 and several other television stations examines how Missourians feel about several big issues.

The poll found that 46% of Missourians surveyed disagree with the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The poll also concluded that 35% of respondents agree with the decision, and 19% are not sure.

When it comes to potential increases in COVID-19 cases in the coming months, 30% of those asked said they are somewhat concerned, and 18% said they are very concerned. 27% responded they are not very concerned, and 21% said they are not at all concerned.

Pollsters also asked respondents their thoughts on student loan forgiveness. 25% of those asked support forgiving all student loan debt for all Americans. 17% said student loans should be forgiven for all lower-income Americans. Of those polled, 11% support some student loan debt relief for all Americans, and 10% support forgiving some student loans for lower-income Americans. The biggest percentage of respondents, 28%, said they do not support any student loan forgiveness, while 9% said they were not sure.

Additionally, the poll asked for respondents’ thoughts on the filibuster. There have been discussions from time to time to either make it more difficult to filibuster a bill or to eliminate the filibuster entirely. 33% of those surveyed said to leave the filibuster alone, 17% support making it more difficult to filibuster, 21% want to filibuster eliminated entirely and 29% said they are not sure.

About the SurveyUSA poll

For questions regarding Roe v. Wade, COVID-19 and student loan forgiveness, SurveyUSA interviewed 1,000 Missouri adults online between Sept. 14 and Sept. 18, 2022.

For the question regarding the filibuster, SurveyUSA interviewed 1,000 Missouri adults online between Sept. 14 and Sept. 18, 2022. Of those, 830 respondents were identified as registered voters and were polled.

The sample was provided by Lucid Holdings LLC. of New Orleans. The pool was weighted to US Census targets for gender, age, race, education, and home ownership.

The polling was conducted exclusively for GRAY Television’s Missouri stations (KMOV-TV in St. Louis, KCTV-TV in Kansas City, KYTV-TV in Springfield, KFVS-TV in Cape Girardeau, WGEM-TV in Quincy, IL; and KYOU-TV in Ottumwa, IA), and for KRCG-TV in Jefferson City and KOAM-TV in Pittsburg, KS

