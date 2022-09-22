Missouri county settles underwire bra jail dispute for $405K

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri county has agreed to pay $405,000 to settle two lawsuits filed after some underwire bras set off metal detectors at a jail.

The Jackson County Legislature agreed this week to pay that amount to two long-time employees of the county’s detention center. The dispute began in 2019, when metal detectors were installed. Some underwire bras set off the detectors.

Changes were eventually made for female defense attorneys and visitors but not for female jail employees. Two employees sued, saying they were reprimanded and given duties outside the secure area after repeatedly failing to pass the screening machine.

