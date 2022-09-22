Pfizer aims to create new flu vaccine

By Joshua Robinson
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A new clinical trial aimed at improving the effectiveness of the seasonal flu vaccine is underway in the metro.

Clinical research professionals in Chesterfield are testing a new Pfizer mRNA vaccine. Traditionally, scientists pick flu strains for a vaccine months before the virus makes it to the U.S.

The virus can evolve and that can make the vaccine less effective, but with the speed of mRNA vaccine development, the hope is scientists could identify more potent flu strains closer to the flu season.

“It was a nurse, and I think you become a nurse because you want to help people. So this is my way, in a small way, to contribute to the overall health of a nation,” Sharyn Kneipp said.

The trial puts the regular flu vaccine up against Pfizer’s mRNA flu vaccine over the course of the next six months.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield business owner accused of PPP fraud.
Springfield business owner accused of PPP fraud
The Belk store in Columbia, S.C., is where a woman was found dead inside a bathroom.
Worker found dead in department store bathroom was there 4 days, police say
Randi Joann Gross, 33
CRIME STOPPERS: Detectives search for woman facing weapons charges in Greene County
POLLING RESULTS: How Missourians feel about Gov. Parson, Senator Hawley, Biden-Trump rematch
Springfield woman scammed
ON YOUR SIDE: Springfield woman loses more than $5,000 in online scam

Latest News

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Up & down temperatures for the coming weekend
St. Louis Cardinals' Brendan Donovan, left, reacts after hitting a grand slam during the...
Donovan’s grand slam carries Cardinals over Padres
Recreational marijuana measure OK’d for Arkansas ballot
PICTURES: KY3 First Alert Weather Tour stops in Lebanon, Mo.
PICTURES: KY3 First Alert Weather Tour stops in Lebanon, Mo. on Thursday
PICTURES: KY3 First Alert Weather Tour stops in Lebanon, Mo.
PICTURES: KY3 First Alert Weather Tour stops in Lebanon, Mo.