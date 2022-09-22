PICTURES: KY3 First Alert Weather Tour stops in Lebanon, Mo. on Thursday

PICTURES: KY3 First Alert Weather Tour stops in Lebanon, Mo.
PICTURES: KY3 First Alert Weather Tour stops in Lebanon, Mo.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 6:51 PM CDT
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - The KY3 First Alert Weather Tour stopped in Lebanon on Thursday night.

Caption

The community met many members of the KY3 News team, received valuable safety information from city and county leaders, and participated in a weather school class, including some fiery experiments.

The KY3 Weather Tour returns on October 6 in Mountain Home, Ark. See you there!

