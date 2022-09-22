Police hope large cameras in Springfield neighborhood curbs crime

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Police Department says three cameras near Scenic and Walnut have already curbed crime in the area.

The area has seen a lot of crime this year, from shootings to a homicide near the intersection in August. The new cameras are made up of five with a bright flashing blue light that stays on through the night. The cameras record 24/7 and are designed to be seen to discourage crime.

One business in the area is happy they are there.

“I feel safe when they are here,” Jonathan Vernon says, who owns a local amphibian specialty store. “I feel like they are doing their job.”

The Springfield police department says they will remain in the area as long as crime is high.

