Possible ‘antique explosive device’ found inside Harrisonville building

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. (KCTV) - A portion of S. Main Street in Harrisonville, Missouri, has been closed after a crew found what is possibly an “antique explosive device.”

According to the Harrisonville Police Department, the construction crew found the item inside a building. No further details about it are currently available.

S. Main Street has been closed from Mechanic Street to Wall Street. The public is asked to avoid the area.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department’s Bomb and Arson Squad has been notified and are on their way to the scene in Harrisonville.

UPDATE: This issue has been resolved.

A crew from Fort Riley arrived and took the item away.

The tape blocking off the street has been taken down.

You can check the Harrisonville Police Department’s Facebook page for further updates.

