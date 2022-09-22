Taste of the Ozarks: Roasted Red Pepper Soup

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This soup will get you in the fall mood.

Roasted Red Pepper Soup

Ingredients:

3 red bell peppers with core removed and cut into slices

1 yellow onion skin and roots removed and cut into eight

6 garlic cloves

6 tbsp olive oil

2tsp salt

2 tsp pepper

1 ½ cups vegetable stock

1 ½ cups half and half

Toss bell peppers, onions, and garlic in olive oil and salt and pepper. Place on a sheet tray and roast in a 350-375 degree oven for twenty minutes or until tender and golden brown around the edges. Heat half and half and stock in a pan over medium heat and place roasted vegetables and heated liquid into a blender and blend until smooth. Add additional salt and pepper to taste. Garnish with pine nuts or pepita seeds, and a swirl of cream or a dollop of sour cream.

The recipe serves 4.

