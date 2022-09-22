VIDEO: See the new Thunder Ridge Arena ahead of Thunder Days

By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RIDGEDALE, Mo. (KY3) - Pro Bull Riding professionals will appear this weekend at the new Thunder Ridge Nature Arena in Ridgedale.

The 50,000-seat arena, home to the brand-new Professional Bull Riding Team Missouri Thunder, will reopen to the public for the first time with the highly anticipated three-day PBR Team Series event “Thunder Days” from September 23-25. CLICK HERE for tickets: https://pbr.com/thunder-days/overview/

KY3′s Jacob Cersosimo share a video on Twitter of the massive complex

Garth Brooks will perform three concerts from September 30 - October 2 at the facility.

