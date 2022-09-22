Woman pleads guilty to charges related to death of Lawrence County, Mo., shot in an abandoned well

Siera Dunham/Lawrence County Jail
Siera Dunham/Lawrence County Jail(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 4:06 PM CDT
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A judge sentenced a Mount Vernon, Mo. woman to prison for the death of a woman kidnapped and shot after she was forced into a well.

Siera Dunham pleaded guilty to robbery and stealing charges related to the death of Sarah Pasco in August of 2020. She will spend 15 years in prison following the plea.

Investigators say Pasco and another woman were kidnapped and forced into an abandoned well, where they were shot. The other woman survived. Dunham was 18 years old at the time of the crime.

Prosecutors charged nine different suspects related to the death of Pasco. Dunham becomes the seventh to plead in the case.

