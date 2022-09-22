ON YOUR SIDE: Springfield woman loses more than $5,000 in online scam

Springfield woman scammed
Springfield woman scammed(ky3)
By Lauren Schwentker
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield woman says a scammer wiped out her savings and warns you not to fall it.

Someone contacted her on Facebook, saying she won the “Sweepzilla Sweepstakes” and won $14.7 million. The scammer tried to form a relationship with the victim and claimed he wanted to marry her.

“He went by three different names, James Peters, James Ellis, and Mikhail Barrett, and he took out a charge card in my name,” said Patrice Rips, victim. “When I found out my money had been taken out and gone, I didn’t know where to turn.”

”Most likely, these scammers are not in your area, and research that Better Business Bureau has done shows a lot of the sweepstakes scammers are in Jamaica or overseas,” said Sarah Wetzel with the BBB.

The BBB says crooks use scare tactics and urgency to fool you.

In Patrice Rips’ case, she says it was taken to the extreme, and the swindler persuaded her to get another phone, take out loans, and even sell family jewelry.

Rips lost a total of $5000 according to bank statements and took out a loan of $1,050.00 after the scammer told her to.

”You have to be careful because especially if it’s asking you to pay first, because that’s a huge red flag,” said Wetzel. “Scammers love to pretend that they are from well-known companies, and the most we see is people claiming they are from Publishers Clearing House.”

Rips hopes her story can help save others from getting duped.

”You can’t trust anybody except the people closest to you. And that’s all you can trust,” said Rips.

If you are dealing with identity theft or know someone who is, do these three things:

-Call your bank

-Freeze your credit

-Contact the IRS as soon as you can file in January

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield home at center of heated debate boarded up
Springfield home at center of heated debate boarded up
POLL RESULTS: How Missourians feel about the legalization of marijuana
The Belk store in Columbia, S.C., is where a woman was found dead inside a bathroom.
Worker found dead in department store bathroom was there 4 days, police say
Truck fire on I-44 near West Bypass
MoDOT reopens eastbound I-44 near West Bypass in Springfield following truck crash, fire
In a viral video uploaded to TikTok, McGraw lost his balance and fell off the edge of the stage...
Tim McGraw falls off stage during Arizona festival

Latest News

Springfield business owner accused of PPP fraud.
Springfield business owner accused of PPP fraud
Fact Finders: New tax on 401k plans?
Police hope large cameras in Springfield neighborhood curbs crime.
Police hope large cameras in Springfield neighborhood curb crime
Keys to Retirement: Understanding 401k
Fact Finders: A taxing question about 401k plans