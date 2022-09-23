CATCH-A-CROOK: Thief takes off with skateboard from Springfield business
Greene County detectives say the couple arrived in a dark-colored Chevy Cruise with temp tags.
Greene County detectives are investigating a shoplifting case involving a man and woman. The thefts happened on August 12 at Mike’s Unique antique mall in the 3300 block of West Sunshine. Security video shows a man and woman enter the business at around 5 p.m.
Investigators describe their vehicle as a black or dark blue Chevy Cruise that may have a paper temporary tag on the back. An employee says the couple split up once inside the store. About a half hour later, the man ran out carrying a longboard, which is a longer and wider skateboard.
Greene County deputy Paige Rippee estimates the value of the longboard to be anywhere from $60 to $500 depending on the type. The employee also told investigators the woman stole a red and black drawstring backpack with an unknown amount of valuables inside of it.
If you recognize the man and woman or have any information, call the Greene County Tip Line at 417-829-6230.
