CATCH-A-CROOK: Thief takes off with skateboard from Springfield business

August 12, 2022 Mike's Unique antique mall 3300 block of West Sunshine Street (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Greene County detectives are investigating a shoplifting case involving a man and woman. The thefts happened on August 12 at Mike’s Unique antique mall in the 3300 block of West Sunshine. Security video shows a man and woman enter the business at around 5 p.m.

August 12, 2022 Mike's Unique antique mall 3300 West Sunshine (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Investigators describe their vehicle as a black or dark blue Chevy Cruise that may have a paper temporary tag on the back. An employee says the couple split up once inside the store. About a half hour later, the man ran out carrying a longboard, which is a longer and wider skateboard.

August 12, 2022 Mike's Unique antique mall 3300 block of West Sunshine (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Greene County deputy Paige Rippee estimates the value of the longboard to be anywhere from $60 to $500 depending on the type. The employee also told investigators the woman stole a red and black drawstring backpack with an unknown amount of valuables inside of it.

If you recognize the man and woman or have any information, call the Greene County Tip Line at 417-829-6230.

