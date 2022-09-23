FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Up & down temperatures for the first weekend of fall

Good Thursday evening to you all! What a difference a day makes across the Ozarks! After seeing highs well into the 90s on Wednesday (including setting a new record high in Springfield), it was much cooler for our Thursday. Midnight highs did start out in the middle 60s in the northern Ozarks to lower 70s elsewhere. Throughout the day, we kept temperatures in the 60s across much of the area. A drop of 15 to 35 degrees in 24 hours? I would say the cold front did its job. Not only that, it did bring some rain to parts of the area. Even though the amounts were minor, we did see some heavier pockets in the northern Ozarks.

Our rain chances yesterday and today yielded only minor amounts across much of the area. (KY3)

Where do we go from here? High pressure to our north will keep us chilly for the overnight with lows dropping back into the middle 50s. To the west, we have another warm front that will pass to the north of us and another cold front that will pass on through. That will lead to up and down temperatures throughout our first full weekend of the fall season.

Behind our last cold front, we enjoyed a taste of fall for today. (KY3)

In terms of any possible rain chances, we’ll see any lingering showers fall apart before we head into early Friday morning. During the day, the passing warm front to the north and some upper-level energy will bring some isolated to widely scattered showers in the northern Ozarks at times during the afternoon. Once you continue south of US 54, skies will range from partly sunny to mostly sunny during the day.

Ahead of an approaching front, we'll see isolated to widely scattered showers at times during the day in the northern Ozarks Friday. (KY3)

In terms of temperatures, your results will vary. The northern and northeastern Ozarks will see highs only top out in the upper 60s to lower 70s under the partly to mostly cloudy skies and the rain chances. We’ll see the number trend warmer as you work south through the rest of the area. We’re expecting highs in the upper 70s around Springfield and lower 80s in northern Arkansas.

Areas northeast of Springfield will stay relatively cool due to clouds and rain chances Friday afternoon. Everyone else will warm up with more sun during the day. (KY3)

In terms of additional rain chances, there could be a few showers in a few spots early Friday evening and again Saturday morning. Otherwise, most areas will be dry as we head through Friday evening and into Saturday.

A few showers are possible in a couple spots in the Ozarks for Saturday. Most will stay dry, though. (KY3)

For Saturday, a stronger south wind will kick in and bring temperatures from the middle 60s in the morning to afternoon highs in the upper 80s.

Upper 80s return...briefly... for our Saturday across the area. (KY3)

Late Saturday, though, we’ll have the cold front out west pass on through. As the front starts to clear on Sunday, it could try to spark some isolated showers in our southern areas Sunday morning. Otherwise, that cold front and a deep trough to our east will keep temperatures in fall territory for much of next week.

After up & down temperatures this weekend, the upper-level setup will keep temperatures fairly mild for most of next week. (KY3)

By Sunday, the average high will be around 78°. Temperatures on Sunday will go from morning lows in the lower 60s to afternoon highs around 81°. Monday through Thursday of next week will have morning lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. As for highs, you can see how we’ll have highs in the upper 70s Monday through Wednesday. I’m expecting another cold front to come through on Thursday and bring highs back down near 73° for next Thursday afternoon.

After another cold front late Saturday, temperatures will stay fall-like going into next week. (KY3)

Hopefully, these fall temperatures are finally here for the long haul. We’ll certainly keep you advised on that as we continue through the first full week of fall ahead of us.

