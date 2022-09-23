Hundreds will participate in St. Jude Walk in Springfield on Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - September is pediatric cancer awareness month, and St. Jude is trying to raise awareness and raise funds to ensure no child is denied care.

Hundreds of people will run downtown on Saturday to raise money for the children’s hospital.

About 43 kids per day receive a cancer diagnosis, but because of significant treatment advances in recent decades, 85% of children with cancer now survive five years or more. St. Jude leaders and community members are coming together this weekend for the 15th annual St. Jude Walk/run. The event will start and end at Hammons field. The organization hopes to raise $250,000 to help further its mission.

“No child should die at the dawn of life,” said St. Jude Area Director Lathon Ferguson. “So when you think about it, you’re just getting life started from a childhood standpoint and the terrible things that come with terminal illnesses such as pediatric cancer, our mission and goal is to continue to do the research and provide treatment, and Its services to ensure that no child dies from cancer.”

If you’re planning on driving around downtown tomorrow, here are a few things to keep in mind. The event will start and end on Hammons field. You will see runners and walkers all over the downtown area. Greene County deputies will escort runners through the streets. Officers will temporarily direct intersections until the runners pass when they open back up for travel.

In 2020 and 2021, the run was virtual due to the pandemic, but leaders say they are excited to be back in person.

“While we were able to keep it going throughout the last few years from a virtual standpoint, there’s nothing like being able to see old friends to be able to walk and bond together for a common purpose and support a family and individual or just the overall cause,” said Furguson. “So it’s important to be in person because people need that interaction.”

If you are interested in participating in this weekend’s event, you can still register ONLINE or on-site. The St. Jude Run/Walk starts at 7 a.m.

