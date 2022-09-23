Judge 1 away from AL home run record, Pujols needs 2 for 700

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols takes up his position during the second inning...
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols takes up his position during the second inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A look at Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees and Albert Pujols of the St. Louis Cardinals as they approach major home run milestones:

AARON JUDGE

Season HR Total: 60

Thursday’s Game: Fell a few feet short of a record-tying 61st homer, hitting a 404-foot drive caught just in front of the center-field wall that nearly won the game in the ninth inning. Also walked three times and struck out once in a 5-4 victory over Boston in 10 innings that clinched a playoff spot for the Yankees.

Friday’s Matchup: The Yankees host the rival Red Sox at 7:05 p.m. ET on Apple TV+.

Current HR Pace: Judge is on pace to hit 65.2 home runs this season.

Next HR: Judge’s next home run would tie him with Roger Maris for the AL record. Maris hit 61 for the Yankees in 1961.

ALBERT PUJOLS

Career HR Total: 698

Thursday’s Game: Drove two balls to deep left field, one for a single and one for an out on the warning track. Went 1 for 4 for the Cardinals in their 5-4 victory at San Diego.

Friday’s Matchup: The Cardinals play at the Los Angeles Dodgers at 10:10 p.m. ET on Apple TV+.

Current HR Pace: Pujols is on pace to hit 20.4 home runs this season, so he’s on pace for a career total of 699.4.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield business owner accused of PPP fraud.
Springfield business owner accused of PPP fraud
Robert Parmley, Jr. Courtesy: Springfield Police Department
A man wanted for a deadly shooting in Springfield, Mo. is found dead at his house
Springfield woman scammed
ON YOUR SIDE: Springfield woman loses more than $5,000 in online scam
Siera Dunham/Lawrence County Jail
Woman pleads guilty to charges related to death of Lawrence County, Mo., woman shot in an abandoned well
Brandon Hardaway, William Johns, and Evan Reynolds' cases were indicted with manslaughter after...
Doctor admits to fraud involving more than 2,000 patients in Missouri

Latest News

Arkansas coach Sam Pittman talks to his team during a time out against Missouri State during...
Pittman, No. 10 Arkansas seek 4-0 again vs No. 23 Texas A&M
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook, left, runs with the ball as Abilene Christian defensive...
Missouri makes 1st visit to Auburn in SEC opener for both
Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker (7) kicks off against the Las Vegas Raiders during...
Butker, Danna ruled out for Chiefs’ matchup with Colts
O-Zone: Liberty's Lopez on the road to recovery after waking up from coma
O-Zone: Liberty's Lopez on the road to recovery after waking up from coma