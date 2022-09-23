A man wanted for a deadly shooting in Springfield, Mo. is found dead at his house

Robert Parmley, Jr. Courtesy: Springfield Police Department
Robert Parmley, Jr. Courtesy: Springfield Police Department(KYTV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 5:17 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Police say Robert Parmley, Jr. died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound during a stand-off with police.

Officers were called to Parmley’s house at 10:00 Thursday night after they received a tip that he might be there. A swat team and negotiators were called in to assist the police. They found Parmley dead three hours later.

Police say Parmley shot Charles Tart in a parked van behind an alley in the 1900 block of North Lyon one week ago. Investigators say Parmley and Tart argued after Tart’s dog got loose. Investigators say Tart was shot while attempting to leave with his dog.

The Greene County Prosecutor had charged Parmley with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield business owner accused of PPP fraud.
Springfield business owner accused of PPP fraud
Springfield woman scammed
ON YOUR SIDE: Springfield woman loses more than $5,000 in online scam
When and where to see the best fall colors
When to expect the peak of fall foliage in the Ozarks
Brandon Hardaway, William Johns, and Evan Reynolds' cases were indicted with manslaughter after...
Doctor admits to fraud involving more than 2,000 patients in Missouri
Siera Dunham/Lawrence County Jail
Woman pleads guilty to charges related to death of Lawrence County, Mo., woman shot in an abandoned well

Latest News

September is pediatric cancer awareness month, and St. Jude is trying to raise awareness and...
Hundreds will participate in St. Jude Walk in Springfield on Saturday
August 12, 2022 Mike's Unique antique mall 3300 West Sunshine
CATCH-A-CROOK: Thief takes off with skateboard from Springfield business
CATCH-A-CROOK: Deputies want to identify a couple in a Springfield shoplifting case
CATCH-A-CROOK: Deputies want to identify a couple in a Springfield shoplifting case
Rescue One animal rescue hit by thieves