A man wanted for a deadly shooting in Springfield, Mo. is found dead at his house

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Police say Robert Parmley, Jr. died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound during a stand-off with police.

Officers were called to Parmley’s house at 10:00 Thursday night after they received a tip that he might be there. A swat team and negotiators were called in to assist the police. They found Parmley dead three hours later.

Police say Parmley shot Charles Tart in a parked van behind an alley in the 1900 block of North Lyon one week ago. Investigators say Parmley and Tart argued after Tart’s dog got loose. Investigators say Tart was shot while attempting to leave with his dog.

The Greene County Prosecutor had charged Parmley with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

