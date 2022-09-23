Missouri State Parks asks for input on future of Ha Ha Tonka

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - Ha Ha Tonka State Park is a popular hiking spot at Lake of the Ozarks. However, Missouri State Park officials are asking for input on the future of the state park.

The park is known for its beautiful views, attractions, and history. Some visitors do have ideas on things to add.

”It would be nice to have a big picnic area,” said Sue Putnam.

Sue Putnam and her husband Ed are from Holliday. They love to enjoy state parks.

“It’s beautiful and well maintained for State Park. We just love it,” said Putnam.

They had a few ideas.

”I’m surprised they don’t have camping back in here. We’re at the State Park. It would have been neat to be camping back in here.”

One thing they don’t want to change is the atmosphere.

”The solitude and the quiet. I mean, we enjoy the quiet. You know, being outdoors like this,” said Putnam.

If you’d like to fill it out, click here.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.